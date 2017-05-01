Le Comité pour l’élimination de la discrimination raciale auditionne la société civile au sujet du Kenya

Autres articles
-
Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination hears from non-governmental organizations from Kenya
-
Angola: UNHCR airlifts aid to newly-arrived refugees from the DRC
-
Historical ecumenical prayer in Egypt for peace and unity
-
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on South Sudan
-
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission welcomes the UN Security Council Resolution on Western Sahara
Le Comité pour l’élimination de la discrimination raciale a entendu, ce matin, des intervenants de la société civile au sujet de la mise en œuvre de la Convention internationale sur l’élimination de toutes les formes de discrimination raciale au Kenya, l’un des trois pays dont les rapports seront examinés cette semaine. Aucun représentant de la […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...