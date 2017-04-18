Le cycle de l'EIDR est complété !

Autres articles
-
La plateforme logistique Haven cible SAP avec le lancement de Haven TMS
-
Neoterix™ ST de Sappi remporte le prix interzum 2017 pour le matériel et la conception intelligents
-
Foreign Minister Timo Soini to visit Tunisia
-
April 20, 2017: Telephonic Press Briefing with AFRICOM Commander Gen. Waldhauser and Commanders of the African Union Mission in Somalia and Lake Chad Basin Multi-National Task Force
-
Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with Mankeur Ndiaye, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Senegale se Abroad of the Republic of Senegal
Les rapports financiers de YouTube comprendront les identifiants EIDR pour les transactions Google Play ; Disney, Sony Pictures et Warner Bros. comptent parmi les participants
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Californie, 18 avril 2017 /PRNewswir...
Source : http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/le-cycle-d...