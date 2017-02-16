Le distributeur à bas coûts allemand Lidl va s'implanter aux USA

Autres articles
-
NEF to be incorporated into IDC to guarantee funding for black entrepreneurs
-
Regional Emergency Meeting for emerging pests and diseases kicks off in Harare, Zimbabwe
-
The yellow fever outbreak in Angola and Democratic Republic of the Congo ends
-
Fellowship programme for journalists sponsored by Dag Hammarskjöld Fund for Journalists
-
Minister Wharton emphasises need for peace in South Sudan
Le groupe allemand de supermarchés à bas coûts Lidl a annoncé mercredi qu'il allait ouvrir cet été ses premiers magasins aux Etats-Unis, l'objectif étant d'en avoir 100 au bout d'un an, une implantation ...
Source : http://www.romandie.com/news/Le-distributeur-a-bas...
Source : http://www.romandie.com/news/Le-distributeur-a-bas...