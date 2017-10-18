Les multinationales africaines s’engagent pour le développement de l’Afrique au sein du Club AfroCham pions

L’Initiative AfroChampions ([www.AfroChampions.com](http://www.afrochampions.com)) vient de franchir une nouvelle étape avec la création officielle du Club AfroChampions, une nouvelle plateforme d’échanges mobilisant les multinationales africaines afin d’accélérer l’intégration économique du continent. A l’invitation Monsieur Aliko Dangote, Fondateur et PDG du groupe Dangote (www.Dangote.com)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/african-multinationals-join-forces-within-the-afrochampi...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...