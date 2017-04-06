Les nouveaux Ambassadeurs d’Egypte, de l’Inde, de la Namibie et du Burkina Faso à Iavoloha : Pour le renforcement de la coopération économique

Autres articles
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Prestige Assurance Plc
-
German Government, German Football Association, FIFA and Namibia kick off new cooperation programme: Sports fields for 14 000 young people
-
MONUSCO deplores the ongoing hostilities and escalating violence in the Kasais
-
Facebook moves into larger South Africa premises as African growth accelerates
-
#WCFGenevaWeek 2017 summoned participants from 30 countries who discussed: Fake News, Reputation, Diplomacy, South Sudan, Global Communities, CSR, VR and AI, Startups, and Education in Communications
Quatre ambassadeurs nouvellement accrédités auprès de la République de Madagascar sont venus présenter, successivement, leurs lettres de créances au Chef de l’Etat, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, ce 5 avril, au palais d’Iavoloha. Il s’agit des Ambassadeurs respectifs de l’Egypte, Mohamed Ahmed Fouad Raslan ; de l’Inde, Subir Dutta ; de la Namibie, Veiccoh K Nghiwete ; et […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...