Li Yuanchao to Visit Senegal, Chad and Burundi

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang announces: At the invitation of leaders of the Republic of Senegal, the Republic of Chad and the Republic of Burundi, Vice President Li Yuanchao will pay official goodwill visits to the three countries from May 6 to 12.