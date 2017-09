Médecins Sans Frontières is calling for an end to the arbitrary detention of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants in Libya. For more than a year, the international humanitarian organisation has been providing medical care to people held inside Tripoli detention centres in conditions that are neither humane nor dignified. “Detainees are stripped of any human dignity, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...