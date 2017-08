United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Leonard Muriuki Ngondi of Kenya as Force Commander for the African UnionâUnited Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). He succeeds Lieutenant General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi of Rwanda to whom the Secretary-General is grateful… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...