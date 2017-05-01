MONUSCO statement following the signing of the Special Arrangements for the implementation of the 31 December Agreement on 27 April under the auspices of the Congolese Parliament

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Head of MONUSCO, Maman Sidikou, takes note of the latest political developments in the DRC and urges all Congolese stakeholders to work towards the swift and full implementation of the 31 December Agreement. He further notes that several but not […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...