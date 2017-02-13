MONUSCO strongly condemns the persistent violence in the Kasai Provinces

MONUSCO is concerned about the persistent conflict in the Kasais which is marked by violent atrocities committed by the Kamuina Nsapu militia including their recruitment and use of child soldiers whilst targeting symbols and institutions of State authority as well as the disproportionate use of force by the Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...