MONUSCO takes note of recent developments in the DRC and stresses the urgent need for strict implementation of the 31 December 2016 agreement

Autres articles
-
Louis Berger hired to modernize Tunisian educational infrastructure
-
Louis Berger recruté afin de moderniser les infrastructures scolaires tunisiennes
-
Mise en place prochaine d’un écosystème permettant aux collectivités territoriales d’Afrique d ’accéder à la finance climatique
-
Upcoming Implementation of an ecosystem to enable local authorities in Africa to access climate finance
-
Palm Sunday Bombings in Egypt
The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Congo (MONUSCO), Maman Sidikou, continues to follow recent developments in the country closely and has taken note in this regard, of the appointment by President Joseph Kabila, on 7 […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...