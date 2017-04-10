MONUSCO takes note of recent developments in the DRC and stresses the urgent need for strict implementation of the 31 December 2016 agreement

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Congo (MONUSCO), Maman Sidikou, continues to follow recent developments in the country closely and has taken note in this regard, of the appointment by President Joseph Kabila, on 7 […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...