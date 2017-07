As African heads of state meet today in Addis Ababa to endorse the Emergency catch-up plan led by UNAIDS to accelerate HIV treatment in West and Central Africa, the international humanitarian medical organisation Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reiterates its call for a clear roadmap and strong political commitment from affected governments and all […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...