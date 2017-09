The AU-ECA-AfDB Land Policy Initiative (LPI) in partnership with the government of Madagascar organised a workshop on 31 August 2017 to validate the Country Report and Business Plan on Mainstreaming Land Governance in the National Agricultural Investment Plan of the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme (NAIP/CAADP). The project is part of a cross country pilot […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...