Major Step Forward for Digitalisation in Africa

Multinational telecommunications company, Angola Cables ([www.AngolaCables.co.ao](http://www.angolacables.co.ao/)), announced today that construction had begun on its South American data centre, located in Fortaleza, Brazil. The data centre is an important next step in the company’s roll-out of promoting the digital inclusion and empowerment of Africa by the use of subsea internet cable connecting… Read more on https://angolacables.africa-newsroom.com/press/major-step-forward-for-digitalisation-...
