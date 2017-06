The 5th Board Meeting of the Stabilisation Facility for Libya (SFL) was held at the Corinthia Hotel, in Tripoli on the 14th of June. The Board, co-chaired on behalf of the GNA by Minister of Planning designate, Dr Taher Jehaimi and on behalf of the United Nations Development Programme, by Ms Maria Ribeiro, Deputy Special […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...