Malawi peacekeepers get ready to deploy to DRC with UK support

Malawi, through its military — the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) — is successfully making a positive impression as a professional and active troop contributor to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations, having committed battalions to the Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) from the height of the post-electoral crisis in 2011 to mid-2013 and to help protect vulnerable […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...