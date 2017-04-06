Alwihda Info
Mali : le nouveau chef des Casques bleus appelle à accélérer la mise en oeuvre de l'Accord de paix


- 6 Avril 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Le nouveau Secrétaire général adjoint des Nations Unies aux opérations de maintien de la paix, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, a insisté jeudi devant le Conseil de sécurité sur la nécessité pour le Mali d'accélérer la mise en uvre de l'Accord de paix et de lutter contre l'insécurité et le fléau croissant de la criminalité transnationale organisée.

Source : http://www.un.org/apps/newsFr/storyF.asp?NewsID=39...


