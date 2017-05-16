Manila welcomes B&R initiative











16 Mai 2017

Philippine finance secretary Carlos Dominguez also said at the "Dutertenomics" forum that the government is focused on developing the country's infrastructure, including the building of roads and ports, and hopes to get help from countries like China.

By Liu Xin and Li Qiaoyi from People’s Daily Global Times The Philippines said it welcomes the Belt and Road initiative to not only boost the country's infrastructure but also strengthen connectivity with other Asian countries, a Philippine presidential spokesman said during a briefing on the domestic economic plan of President Rodrigo Duterte in Beijing on Monday.



"Dutertenomics" is a 10-point economic program Duterte had announced shortly after he took office, the newspaper The Philippine Star reported.



This is not the first time that the Philippine delegation to the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation has stressed the country's willingness to cooperate with China under the initiative in an effort to develop the Philippine economy despite disputes between the two countries.



Philippine senator Alan Peter Cayetano told a press conference in Beijing on Sunday that "we don't want disputes to stop economic development."



Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella revealed in an interview with People’s Daily and Global Times on Monday that Duterte might meet with Poly Technologies Inc., one of China's top State-owned defense manufacturing and exporting firms.



Philippine defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that the Philippine government is set to sign a letter of intent to purchase military equipment from Poly, and that the document is scheduled to be signed on Monday.



"We're in China to discuss projects like bridges and roads, and some Chinese contractors are already involved in the Philippines. We hope to work together with Chinese firms on more projects. We're looking forward to a very fruitful relationship," Philippine Public Works and Highways secretary Mark Villar said on Monday.



Villar furthered that the Chinese government has helped with feasibility studies for major projects and, eventually, many Chinese companies will participate in these projects, including major bridges and roads in the Philippines.



"Some Philippine companies have already partnered with Chinese counterparts willing to get involved in major infrastructure projects. China has been very supportive and we're very thankful for their support," Villar said.



As for preferential treatment for Chinese investments, it will be decided on a case-by-case basis, Villar said, adding that "Chinese companies who will invest in the Philippines can definitely expect the Philippines to be very welcoming and supportive."



