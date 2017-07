Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) ([www.Marriott.com](http://www.marriott.com/)) today announced the expansion and strengthening of its Sales and Marketing Leadership Team for Middle East and Africa. This bold new initiative comes on the heels of the successful mega merger between Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts and the fast progressing integration of the two companies. The… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...