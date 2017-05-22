Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Marriott International to Debut The Ritz-Carlton in the Zanzibar Archipelago


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mai 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) ([www.Marriott.com](http://www.marriott.com/)) today announced the signing of an agreement with Pennyroyal Gibraltar Limited, to debut The Ritz-Carlton brand ([www.RitzCarlton.com](http://www.ritzcarlton.com/)) in the exotic Zanzibar Archipelago. Slated to open in 2021, the 90 room all-suite and villa resort will bring the defining luxury experience of The Ritz-Carlton… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/marriott-international-to-debut-the-ritzcarl...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/05/2017

Tchad : 22 nominations au ministère de l'élevage et des productions animales

Tchad : 22 nominations au ministère de l'élevage et des productions animales

Tchad : Le gouvernement veut instaurer une couverture sanitaire universelle Tchad : Le gouvernement veut instaurer une couverture sanitaire universelle 20/05/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Un gendarme tire sur un autobus, 3 blessés évacués dans un état grave

21/05/2017

Sommet Riyad : Le Président Déby acceuilli dans la salle par le Roi Salmane

21/05/2017

Soudan: Attaque des rebelles venant de la Libye

21/05/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un effectif de 5000 hommes dans l'opposition tchadienne, selon le gouvernement libyen
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/05/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

Les diplomates algériens confondent enceintes onusiennes et rings de boxe

Les diplomates algériens confondent enceintes onusiennes et rings de boxe

Pas de ola pour Leïla Aïchi à l'Assemblée Nationale française Pas de ola pour Leïla Aïchi à l'Assemblée Nationale française 19/05/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 19/05/2017 - Islam al-Maghribi

Les Rifains sont-ils vraiment des séparatistes ?

Les Rifains sont-ils vraiment des séparatistes ?

Le Président malien dit vouloir se représenter aux présidentielles Le Président malien dit vouloir se représenter aux présidentielles 18/05/2017 - Adil Abou

REACTION - 05/05/2017 -

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? 03/05/2017 - Abdoulaye Ngamende

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.