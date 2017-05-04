Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

May 11 Briefing with co-hosts of the African Land Forces Summit 2017 U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, Commander of U.S. Army Africa, and Malawi Defense Force Gen. Spoon Phiri, chief of defense forces of Malawi


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Mai 2017


EVENT: Please join us on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 1315 GMT for a telephonic press conference with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, Commander of U.S. Army Africa, and Malawi Defense Force Gen. Spoon Phiri, chief of defense forces of Malawi and co-host of the African Land Forces Summit 2017. The speakers will […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


