China is Africa’s largest economic partner. Yet it has been a challenge to understand the full extent of the partnership due to a dearth of data. A new report by McKinsey Africa ([www.McKinsey.com](http://www.mckinsey.com/)) finds that its involvement is bigger and more multifaceted than previous studies suggest. Through a study conducted across eight countries that together […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...