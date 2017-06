Members of the media are invited to a briefing by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries Mr Senzeni Zokwana on the current outbreak of the Avian Influenza in the country. The Minister will explain government’s plan to deal with the outbreak. The media briefing will take place as follows: Date: Thursday, 29 June 2017 […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...