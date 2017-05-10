Mediation in Libya: Gabriel meets Algerian Foreign Minister Lamamra

Autres articles
-
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the attack against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic
-
Sound governance a priority for effective Prasa service, says Transport Committee
-
Diffa : le poids de la violence
-
Diffa: The burden of violence
-
France – Burundi ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole
Foreign Minister Gabriel met Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in Berlin on Tuesday (9 May). Their talks focused on the continuing crisis in Libya. Algeria, whose eastern border is shared with Libya, is intensely committed to mediation in the country, which is being torn apart by internal power struggles. Haven for human traffickers and arms […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...