Meeting to Advance Women Senior-level Representation in Libyan National Institutions

Under the auspices of the State Minister of Women's Affairs and Community Development, Ms. Asma Al Usta, UNSMIL launched a study on Libyan Women in Leadership. The study showcases the representation of Libyan women in different formal institutions, revealing the low percentages of women in decision-making positions and provides recommendations towards enhancing female leadership.