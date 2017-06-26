Alwihda Info
Merck Foundation Established to improve Health and Wellbeing of People


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


– Rasha Kelej appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Merck Foundation – New Foundation aims to advance lives through science and technology in developing countries and underserved communities Merck ([www.MerckGroup.com](http://www.merckgroup.com/)), a leading science and technology company, today announced the establishment of the Merck Foundation ([www.Merck-Foundation.com](http://www.merck-foundation.com/)).… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/merck-foundation-establi...

