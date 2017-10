– Merck gives back to society through Merck Foundation’s programs to build cancer care capacity in Africa. – Merck Foundation provides Africa with Twenty New Oncologists through Merck Africa Oncology Fellowship Program established in India, Kenya and Egypt. – SDG 3 calls us to sustainably invest on building healthcare capacity to improve access to equitable […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...