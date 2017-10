– A bright future through Merck Foundation explained by the candidates we interviewed from Ghana, Kenya, Zambia and Ethiopia. Many efforts lately have started to address the emerging cancer crisis in Africa and developing countries. One of the strong players in these efforts is Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. They […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...