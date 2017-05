“We have established this award in partnership with Africa Fertility Society to showcase and appreciate outstanding health journalism and to recognize individual professional journalists and students who have produced accurate, informative, and compelling stories about infertile women or couples,” emphasized Dr. Rasha Kelej, Chief Social Officer of Merck Healthcare and President of ‘Merck More… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...