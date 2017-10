On 16 October, Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs, conveyed the following message to H.E. Mr. Yusuf-Garaad Omar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, regarding the damage with numerous deaths and injuries caused by the explosion of a car filled with explosives, which occurred in Mogadishu, the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...