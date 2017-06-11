Alwihda Info
Migration needs better reporting: New media competition awards 35 journalists


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Juin 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The first edition of the Migration Media Award ([www.Migration-Media-Award.eu](http://www.migration-media-award.eu/)) will award 35 journalists from 16 countries for their journalistic excellence in reporting on migration in the Euro-Mediterranean region. The winning entries feature fact-based and impartial reporting on the complexity of migration, its many challenges and opportunities. An international… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/migration-needs-better-reporting-new-media-co...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


