Migration needs better reporting: New media competition awards 35 journalists

The first edition of the Migration Media Award ([www.Migration-Media-Award.eu](http://www.migration-media-award.eu/)) will award 35 journalists from 16 countries for their journalistic excellence in reporting on migration in the Euro-Mediterranean region. The winning entries feature fact-based and impartial reporting on the complexity of migration, its many challenges and opportunities. An international… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/migration-needs-better-reporting-new-media-co...
