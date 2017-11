The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies will today (November 29, 2017) leave for Niamey, Niger to participate in the 4th African Union (AU) Ministers of Trade Meeting from 1-2 December 2017. The Ministerial meeting, which was preceded by the 8th Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) Negotiating Forum and the 4rd meeting of […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...