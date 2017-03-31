Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Minister Davies to deliver keynote address at the buy local summit in Gauteng


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mars 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Autres articles
The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies will deliver a keynote address on the second day of the 6th Proudly South African Buy Local Summit, that will be hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre from 3-4 April 2017. According to Davies, the South African government has recognised promoting locally produced goods, as a […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/03/2017

Tchad : Des coupeurs de route emportent plusieurs millions de Franc CFA à Am-Timan

Tchad : Des coupeurs de route emportent plusieurs millions de Franc CFA à Am-Timan

Tchad : Médias et comédiens au parc de Zakouma pour protéger l'environnement Tchad : Médias et comédiens au parc de Zakouma pour protéger l'environnement 31/03/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Des coupeurs de route emportent plusieurs millions de Franc CFA à Am-Timan

31/03/2017

Tchad : Qui sont ces 16 personnes chargées de préparer la nouvelle constitution ?

31/03/2017

Tchad : Médias et comédiens au parc de Zakouma pour protéger l'environnement

31/03/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La force mixte multinationale engagée à défaire "le plus rapidement" Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 31/03/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains 17/03/2017 - CCPR

ANALYSE - 20/03/2017 - Jim Yong Kim

Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique

Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique

Dialogue social au Tchad : La plateforme revendicative vers une ficelle Dialogue social au Tchad : La plateforme revendicative vers une ficelle 12/03/2017 - AZOUDOUM DE BEINDO

REACTION - 24/03/2017 - Asbl Cebaph

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun

Retour de fureur à Djibouti après une visite désastreuse à l’Élysée Retour de fureur à Djibouti après une visite désastreuse à l’Élysée 21/03/2017 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.