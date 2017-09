The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies will deliver a keynote address at the launch of the Caterpillar Southern Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) that will be held in Johannesburg on 4 October 2017. According to Minister Davies, the EEIP is a Department of Trade and Industry […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...