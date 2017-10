Minister Mapisa-Nqakula will tomorrow, Saturday, October 7 2017, deliver the eulogy at the Full Military Funeral of the late Major General (Ret) Mxolisi Edward Petane. The funeral service will take place at Gugulethu Stadium, NY49, Gugulethu, Cape Town, at 09h00. Enquiries: Joy Nonzukiso Peter, Spokesperson for the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans – 0829900407 […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...