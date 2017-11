Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms. Faith Muthambi, is undertaking a working visit to the People’s Republic of China, from the 19th – 22nd November 2017. The Minister’s visit to China takes place as a result of an invitation by the Minister of Supervision, Mr. YANG Xiaodu, and is based on existing cooperation […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...