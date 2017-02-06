Minister Nkoana-Mashabane conducts fruitful bilateral talks with Indonesian counterpart

Autres articles
-
President Zuma to Witness the Signing of Agreements between NEDLAC and Social Partners during the Business Luncheon
-
Le Ministre des Affaires étrangères se rend à Bamako
-
JA Solar annonce le franchissement d'une étape majeure, à l'heure où le premier fabricant de PV obtient une assurance-crédit acheteur auprès de SINOSURE
-
Burundi : Des experts de l’ONU tirent la sonnette d’alarme face à la répression croissante des O NG et des défenseurs des droits humains
-
Burundi: United Nations Experts Raise Alarm at Growing Repression of Non-Governmental Organizations and Human Rights Defenders
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has today, Monday, 06 February 2017, received Ms Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, for bilateral talks in Cape Town. Minister Marsudi is on a working visit to South Africa in her capacity as Indonesia’s Presidential Special Envoy on the Indian Ocean Rim […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...