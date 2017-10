The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr. Blade Nzimande, has encouraged learners and students needing financial aid to complete their applications early. Applications for financial aid in 2018 through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) opened for learners who wish to study at a public higher education institution or a technical and vocational […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...