Minister Zwane to engage Northern Cape communities on shale gas development

Mineral Resources Minister, Mr Mosebenzi Zwane will on Thursday, 30 March 2017 hold an information-sharing session with interested and affected communities as well as organisations on the potential of shale gas development through hydraulic fracturing. The Minister and Department will engage communities on the impact of shale gas development on water resources, the environment and […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...