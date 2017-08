On August 27 — 28, 2017 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukri, will pay a visit to the Republic of Belarus. It is the first visit to Belarus of the Head of the Foreign Ministry of Egypt in the course of the history of bilateral relations. The program […]

On August 27 — ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...