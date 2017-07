An innovative, mobile phone-driven cash programme has helped prevent nearly 250,000 people from slipping into severe food insecurity in drought-ravaged Kenya. The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has given monthly grants of 3,000 Kenya Shillings (about 28 Swiss francs) to more than 41,000 drought-affected families spread across 13 counties over the past three months. The […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...