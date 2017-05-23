Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Mobilitas-AGS inaugurates its biggest multimodal logistics platform in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Mai 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Mobilitas-AGS group’s new multimodal logistics platform in Gauteng province, South Africa ([www.MobilitasAfrica54.com](http://www.mobilitasafrica54.com/)) has officially been delivered. The facility is built on a 90,000 m2 site near the O.R. Tambo International Airport, the largest on the African continent. The Gauteng logistics hub’s goal is to improve Mobilitas-AGS’ services delivered… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/mobilitasags-inaugurates-its-biggest-multimodal-logistics-p...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/05/2017

Tchad : Amplifier les réformes structurelles pour préserver la stabilité macroéconomique en 2017

Tchad : Amplifier les réformes structurelles pour préserver la stabilité macroéconomique en 2017

Tchad : Un gendarme tire sur un autobus, 3 blessés évacués dans un état grave Tchad : Un gendarme tire sur un autobus, 3 blessés évacués dans un état grave 21/05/2017

Populaires

De retour de Riyad, Déby s'est entretenu avec El-Béchir à Khartoum

23/05/2017

Le porte parole des rebelles soudanais capturé et présenté à la presse

23/05/2017

Libye : 140 morts dans l’attaque d’une base militaire de Haftar

23/05/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Le porte parole des rebelles soudanais capturé et présenté à la presse
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/05/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

Les diplomates algériens confondent enceintes onusiennes et rings de boxe

Les diplomates algériens confondent enceintes onusiennes et rings de boxe

Pas de ola pour Leïla Aïchi à l'Assemblée Nationale française Pas de ola pour Leïla Aïchi à l'Assemblée Nationale française 19/05/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 19/05/2017 - Islam al-Maghribi

Les Rifains sont-ils vraiment des séparatistes ?

Les Rifains sont-ils vraiment des séparatistes ?

Le Président malien dit vouloir se représenter aux présidentielles Le Président malien dit vouloir se représenter aux présidentielles 18/05/2017 - Adil Abou

REACTION - 22/05/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Question à 1 shilling : Somaliland ou Issaqland ?

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo 05/05/2017 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.