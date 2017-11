The passion, inherent creativity and indomitable spirit of Batswana have been brought to life in an inspirational short film featuring Luckymore (Lucky) Kwapa, a young man from Mochudi whose dreams were bigger than the challenges that stood between him and his efforts to realise them. The film is titled Lucky – a reference to his […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...