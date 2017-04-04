Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

More children with disabilities get the chance to access mainstream school


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Avril 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Autres articles
Thousands of children with mild to moderate disabilities in Ghana now have greater access to mainstream schools thanks to a recently established Inclusive Education Policy. UNICEF, with funding support from USAID, is working with the Ghanaian Government through the Ghana Education Service to support 20 districts in the implementation of Inclusive Education. “It is encouraging […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/04/2017

Insécurité : Le Premier ministre réagit

Insécurité : Le Premier ministre réagit

Tchad : Voulant s’aventurer sur un poteau électrique, un homme a trouvé la mort Tchad : Voulant s’aventurer sur un poteau électrique, un homme a trouvé la mort 04/04/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Le Premier ministre appelle la garde républicaine et l'armée à la discipline

04/04/2017

Tchad : Le gouvernement en désaccord avec l'armée face à "une succession d'actes criminels"

04/04/2017

Insécurité : Le Premier ministre réagit

04/04/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La force mixte multinationale engagée à défaire "le plus rapidement" Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 31/03/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains 17/03/2017 - CCPR

ANALYSE - 31/03/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible !

Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible !

Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique 20/03/2017 - Jim Yong Kim

REACTION - 02/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun 24/03/2017 - Asbl Cebaph

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.