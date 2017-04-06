Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

More cruise ships to be made in China


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 6 Avril 2017 modifié le 6 Avril 2017 - 18:31

Its explosive industrial growth in recent years has made China the largest cruise shipping market in Asia. In the past decade, its passengers soared from less than 10,000 to 2.12 million last year, registering a 40-percent plus annual growth on average.


By Liu Zhiqiang from People’s Daily

More cruise ships to be made in China
Autres articles
Seeing the business potential of China’s cruise liner industry, two industrial leaders recently concluded a strategic cooperation deal to build medium and small-sized cruise ships, which means that more cruise vessels will be made in China in the future.

According to the agreement inked by China Travel Service Group and China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the two companies will make every effort to deliver the first independently developed and operated medium- and small-sized cruise ship by the end of 2021 in Guangzhou.

Its explosive industrial growth in recent years has made China the largest cruise shipping market in Asia. In the past decade, its passengers soared from less than 10,000 to 2.12 million last year, registering a 40-percent plus annual growth on average.

But China’s cruise shipping industry is still in bud given its small business size, poor market penetration, insufficient competitive edges and weak indigenous brand image.

The 18 cruise ships in service in China’s coastal areas are all built by foreign makers and mostly operated by foreign firms.

Both as state-owned enterprises, the two partners will, by giving play to their advantages in tourism and equipment manufacturing, build an industrial chain covering sales, operation, design and manufacturing of cruise ships, in a bid to propel the development of the country’s cruise shipping industry.

They will, based on this cooperation, expand collaboration in marine tourism, high-end travel outfit and financial investment as well. The cruise shipping sector is also known as a “golden industry floating on sea”.

ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/04/2017

Tchad : A défaut de voler, deux kleptomanes violent une jeune femme handicapée à Am-Timan

Tchad : A défaut de voler, deux kleptomanes violent une jeune femme handicapée à Am-Timan

Tchad : Le gouvernement en désaccord avec l'armée face à "une succession d'actes criminels" Tchad : Le gouvernement en désaccord avec l'armée face à "une succession d'actes criminels" 04/04/2017

Populaires

RCA : Sécurité, paix, économie, démocratie, diplomatie ; l'ex-Président Nguendet s'explique

06/04/2017

Investissement dans le capital humain: au milieu d’une récession économique, UBA promeut 3 000 employés

05/04/2017

Togo : Le ministère du Développement à la Base soutien les JDS à travers une cérémonie de remise de kits

05/04/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La force mixte multinationale engagée à défaire "le plus rapidement" Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 31/03/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains 17/03/2017 - CCPR

ANALYSE - 05/04/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Droit au séjour : rappel des règles de régularisation par le travail

Droit au séjour : rappel des règles de régularisation par le travail

Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible ! Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible ! 31/03/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 02/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun 24/03/2017 - Asbl Cebaph

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.