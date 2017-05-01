Multi-pronged approach key for effectively defeating Fall armyworm in Africa

Autres articles
-
MONUSCO statement following the signing of the Special Arrangements for the implementation of the 31 December Agreement on 27 April under the auspices of the Congolese Parliament
-
Déclaration de la MONUSCO suite à la signature, le 27 avril, sous l’égide du Parlement congolais, des arrangeme nts particuliers pour la mise en œuvre de l’Accord politique global et inclusif du 31 décembre
-
Awerial County South Team Wins “Wrestling for Peace” Competition in Mingkaman’s New Community Stad ium
-
Statement attributable to the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General on Western Sahara
-
ECA urges IPCC findings to support Africa’s quest for structural transformation
Tackling the menace of the tenacious Fall armyworm pest and avoiding economic hardship for smallholders across Africa requires quick and coordinated action, a massive awareness campaign, scientific innovation and multi-institutional collaboration, indicated scientists attending a the Stakeholders Consultation Meeting on the Fall Armyworm in Nairobi this week. The Fall armyworm, a recent interloper… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...