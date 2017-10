MultiChoice Tanzania (MCT) (www.DStv.com) the country’s first Pay TV Company has reached an exiting milestone as the company celebrates 20 years of changing lives through innovative delivery of ground-breaking content. The celebration will involve a two days special exhibition set to take place at the Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam where the public will […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...