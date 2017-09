EnergyNet (www.EnergyNet.com) is delighted to partner with the National Council on Power (NACOP) and support their closed government roundtable taking place in Jos this month, hosted by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. Following the roundtable, The Federal Ministry of Power will follow up with investors at the annual ‘Powering Africa: Nigeria’ Investors […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...