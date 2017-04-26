New Look and New Programs for America’s Historic Library in Soweto

On April 20, U.S. Consul General Christopher Rowan, of the U.S. Consulate General in Johannesburg, hosted a reception to officially re-open the Consulate’s Rosa Parks Library & Innovation Studio in Soweto following a nearly four-month refurbishment project. At the reception, the Consul General reflected on the library’s more than 40 years of impact on Soweto’s […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...