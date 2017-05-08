New Permanent Representative of Botswana Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Athaliah Lesiba Molokomme, the new Permanent Representative of Botswana to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented her credentials to Michael Møller, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. Prior to her appointment to Geneva, Ms. Molokomme served as Attorney General of Botswana from October 2005 to December 2016, during which time […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...