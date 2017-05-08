New Permanent Representative of Botswana Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Autres articles
-
La nouvelle représentante permanente du Botswana présente ses lettres de créance
-
Jonglei State Prosecutors Trained on Investigation and Trial of SGBV Cases and Child Protection
-
President Zuma congratulates President-elect Macron on his victory
-
Le Président Faure adresse ses vives félicitations au nouveau président de France
-
USAID-DuPont Partnership helps hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian farmers transform production and livelihoods
Athaliah Lesiba Molokomme, the new Permanent Representative of Botswana to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented her credentials to Michael Møller, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. Prior to her appointment to Geneva, Ms. Molokomme served as Attorney General of Botswana from October 2005 to December 2016, during which time […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...